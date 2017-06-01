News
City of Dewey
Posted: Jun 01, 2017 3:19 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2017 3:19 PM
Dewey Police Department To Reduce Number Of Hours Worked Per Officer
Ben Nicholas
The City Of Dewey is reducing the number of hours their police officers are working until next years budget can be approved. City Manager and City Administrator Kevin Trease explained the situation.
After the budget freeze, however, the revenue continued to decrease, so the Public Works Authority got creative.
When looking to the future, Trease says he's already been in workshops explaining the situation.
The Dewey City Council and Dewey Public Works Authority will meet next Monday night.
