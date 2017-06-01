Posted: Jun 01, 2017 4:39 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2017 4:39 PM

Garrett Giles

The new sheriff in town gets support from unexpected people. Nowata County Sheriff Sandy Hadley swore into office on April 5th and has received support from the Cherokee Nation and others. $11,000 in total have been donated by the Cherokee Nation after $4,000 dollars was added on to the tab. Sheriff Hadley says with outside support, aside from the Cherokee Nation, her and her department has received nearly $20,000 worth of donations.

Further donations include: protective vests from retired Tulsa officer Bob Little, breathalyzers and body cams from Chief Lamb in Coffeyville, and surplus uniforms from the Washington County Sheriff Rick Silver. Sheriff Hadley says this will allow the Nowata Coutny Sheriff's Department to crack down on the biggest issue of burglary in the area because they will have the resources they need to protect others and themselves.