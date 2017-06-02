Posted: Jun 02, 2017 10:03 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2017 10:03 AM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville will have a street closed next week. According to the Bartlesville Police Department and Washington County Emergency Management, Fourth Street between Cherokee Avenue and Osage Avenue will be closed from 9 that morning until about noon.

The street will be closed during the morning hours from June 5-through-9 for the Bartlesville First Baptist Church Vacation Bible School.

Please avoid if possible.