Bartlesville will have a street closed next week. According to the Bartlesville Police Department and Washington County Emergency Management, Fourth Street between Cherokee Avenue and Osage Avenue will be closed from 9 that morning until about noon.
 
The street will be closed during the morning hours from June 5-through-9 for the  Bartlesville First Baptist Church Vacation Bible School. 
 
Please avoid if possible.

