Posted: Jun 02, 2017 10:43 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2017 10:43 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Frank Lloyd Wright would turn 150 years old on Thursday. Bartlesville's Price Tower Arts Center is opening its "Frank Lloyd Wright Journey to the Prairie" Exhibit this weekend. Education & Outreach Specialist, Price Connors says the exhibit immerses you into Wright's life and career from his youth through his career and the building of the Price Tower.

The interactive stations include a Lincoln Log room, a recreation of Wright's Taliesin West Studio, and a leaded "glass" lit table.



A Virtual Reality Experience offers you a chance to visit places like the Guggenheim in New York or your own creative art spac with a Tilted Brush Application.

The exhibit is open through August 27th.