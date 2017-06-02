News
Posted: Jun 02, 2017 10:57 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2017 10:57 AM
Dad Deserves It! Contest
Ben Nicholas
Bartlesville Radio is doing another contest. The Dad Deserves It! Contest will have it's grand prize drawing the morning of Friday, June 16 at 8.
Grand Prize includes:
- 3 Night Stay at Canyon Plaza Quality Inn & Suites
- Admission for 4 to Grand Canyon National
- 2 Passes to the Grand Canyon National Geographic Visitors Center
- 4 Tickets to Dixie Stampede in Branson
- 4 Tickets to Clay Cooper Theatre in Branson
- $50 VISA Card from Truity Credit Union
- Dinner for 2 from Dinks Barbecue
- $50 Gift Certificate for the Arrow Shop
- 1 Hour Massage from Fusion Massage & Wellness
- $300 Dillard's Men's Shopping Spree Gift Certificate
- 30 Minute Session with 5 Digital Images from Alexis Hallum Photography
Daily Prizes will be awarded on air, weekdays at 8 am, June 12 to June 15
- 2 tickets to Grand Jubilee at Grand Country Music Hall in Branson
