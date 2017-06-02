Posted: Jun 02, 2017 10:57 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2017 10:57 AM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville Radio is doing another contest. The Dad Deserves It! Contest will have it's grand prize drawing the morning of Friday, June 16 at 8.

Grand Prize includes:

3 Night Stay at Canyon Plaza Quality Inn & Suites

Admission for 4 to Grand Canyon National

2 Passes to the Grand Canyon National Geographic Visitors Center

4 Tickets to Dixie Stampede in Branson

4 Tickets to Clay Cooper Theatre in Branson

$50 VISA Card from Truity Credit Union

Dinner for 2 from Dinks Barbecue

$50 Gift Certificate for the Arrow Shop

1 Hour Massage from Fusion Massage & Wellness

$300 Dillard's Men's Shopping Spree Gift Certificate

30 Minute Session with 5 Digital Images from Alexis Hallum Photography

Daily Prizes will be awarded on air, weekdays at 8 am, June 12 to June 15