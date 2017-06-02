Posted: Jun 02, 2017 3:24 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2017 3:24 PM

Ben Nicholas

Tonight kicks off the 35th Annual Sunfest at Sooner Park in Bartlesville. The festival is home to food, music and fun, all for free. Several local musicians will be performing on one of the three stages at the park, including a “Battle of the Bands” on Saturday.



The festival features arts and crafts, a drive in movie, a 5k race, as well as a fun competition for individuals, families and groups. But 19-year-veteran of Sunfest, and local music aficionado, Trey Stumpff, says that Sunfest can be even more than just the entertainment.



Sunfest will be held tonight, tomorrow, and Sunday. Make sure you also stop by to see us, Bartlesville Radio, as we'll be broadcasting live on Friday night as well, and giving out some fun prizes.

(Photo Courtesy of Trey Stumpff)