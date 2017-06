Posted: Jun 03, 2017 3:17 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2017 3:17 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville police have announced that fourth Street will be closed between Cherokee Avenue and Osage Avenue from 9 to 12:05 next week.

The street will be closed during the morning hours Monday through Friday for Bartlesville First Baptist Church Vacation Bible School. You are encouraged to avoid the area when possible.