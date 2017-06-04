Posted: Jun 04, 2017 3:33 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2017 3:33 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council will the host the second of two required public hearings on a proposed Tax Increment Finance District Number 11. Representative of the Public Finance Law Group will speak to the board on the TIF prior to the hearing. Following public comment, the council plans to act on the proposal. The TIF would implement the Eastland Shopping Center Economic Development Plan which was proposed several weeks ago. The implementing documents call for the tax increment dollars to be paid out over a period as long as fifteen years but Finance Director, Mike Bailey has told the council he expects a payout period to be closer to ten years or less. The Tri-County Tech board has voted to oppose the plan.

The council will hold to more public hearings during the meeting. The agenda calls for a hearing on a re-zoning request on behalf of Dr. Emily Bussey. The request asks the council to change the zoning on property at 3707 Wayside from single-family residential to office zoning with the supplemental designation of a planned unit development.

Council members will conduct a public hearing on the city's Fiscal Year 2018 budget. Following the hearing the council can adopt the budget and the Capitol Improvement Budget for next fiscal year at that time.

Two dilapidated property actions are scheduled to go before the council -- one on an appeal filed by Isaac Hatter on property at 817 SE Dewey. A second action is a request from Clayton Black for a continuance on a dilapidated property judgement on property at 911 1/2 SE Dewey. Mr. Black was just in front of the council for a hearing on the property last month.

Monday night's council meeting will follow two meetings where the council members make up the membership of the public entities involved. The Bartlesville Education Authority meets at 7 and will be followed by the Bartlesville Public Works Authority.