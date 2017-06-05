Posted: Jun 05, 2017 8:27 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2017 8:27 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Students at Bartlesville's Ranch Heights Elementary School took part in a Humpty Dumpty Challenge last month and tried to design a vessel that would protect an egg dropped from the school's roof and keep it from breaking as a result of the fall.

Director of Engineering at Service and Technology Corporation Doug Boudreaux was joined by chemical engineers Matt Jones and Thomas Gilbert in conducting the program. The engineers talked with students about engineering and how they could use science to solve a problem. Thirty-one students entered containers in the event and submitted their written plan showing how their work would protect the egg.

Nineteen eggs survived the fall as a result of the students work.

The Humpty Dumpty Challenge vessels were judged on most colorful, best design plan, smallest, most creative, and best use of recycled materials.

No king's horses or king's men were involved in the project.