Posted: Jun 05, 2017 9:42 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2017 10:44 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Commissioners held their first of the month meeting at 9 in the morning, as opposed to 9:30. In the meeting, the commissioners approved for a retiring Washington County Deputy to keep his badge and service sidearm into retirement.

The commissioners also agreed to execute an agreement with the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, Self-Insured Fund to participate in ACCO-SIF for the upcoming Fiscal Year.

All other items in the meeting were approved, and all receipts were received. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at their regular time of 9:30.