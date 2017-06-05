Posted: Jun 05, 2017 10:57 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2017 10:57 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Monday night concerts will return to the Interstate Fair and Rodeo this summer. The Montgomery County Fair Association has announced Nashville recording artist LOCASH will headline the Grandstand Jam on Monday, August 14th in Coffeyville.

Academy of Country Music-nominated and Reviver Records hot country duo LOCASH includes Baltimore native Chris Lucas and Indianapolis’s Preston Brust. Their number-1 hit “I Know Somebody” topped Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck after their RIAA Gold-Certified “I Love This Life” single ascended to the top of the charts. Both hits are included on their new album THE FIGHTERS, their first full-length project with Reviver Records.

Grandstand Events Chairman, Kevin Midgett says the association is excited to bring Nashville Country back to the Fair this year. He says the Interstate Fair and Rodeo has two great acts, and they are going to put on an awesome show in Coffeyville this year.

The Grandstand Jam will be included in the ISFR Funpass. The Funpass gains access to all 8 nights of entertainment at the Inter-State Fair and Rodeo. The 1-Day Online Funpass Sale will be Friday, June 23rd. Funpasses will be $30 for that day only, and the price will go up to $40 on June 24th. Individual tickets are also available and will be $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show.