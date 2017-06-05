Posted: Jun 05, 2017 3:09 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2017 3:10 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata Board of County Commissioners met Monday for their regularly scheduled meeting.

The Commissioners discussed a new security plan with Sheriff Sandy Hadley, but the plan could not be approved and will be added to next week’s agenda. New business discussed included reviewing offers for bid 17-5 regarding rock building material for the county.

The county also accepted a $4,000 donation from the Cherokee Nation on behalf of the sheriff.

The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday Morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.