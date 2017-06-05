Posted: Jun 05, 2017 8:40 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2017 8:40 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council Approved a 542-page budget for fiscal year 2018 Monday night. The budget document is essentially the one City Finance Director Mike Bailey presented to the council during its last meeting. Bailey says this year's budget has been more difficult than most to put together.



The budget assumes an overall sales tax gain of 1.3 percent. Bailey told the council sales tax collections will continue to show a general decline year-over-year until after the opening of the Silver Lake Village Shopping Center. Bailey pointed out that the center is the largest retail development in Bartlesville since the Washington Park Mall was built.