Posted: Jun 05, 2017 8:53 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2017 8:53 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council took no action Monday night on a proposed Tax Increment Finance District. After a public hearing in which two people spoke -- primarily to ask questions regarding the TIF proposal -- Mayor Dale Copeland announced that the agenda item calling for action on the TIF had been pulled.

The council held a hearing during its meeting on May 15th. That hearing was specifically for people to ask questions to which the city posted answers on its website. Following the meeting, City Manager, Ed Gordon commented that answers to the questions asked this week would also be posted online.

No comment was made as to when the item would be back on the agenda.