Posted: Jun 05, 2017 10:30 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2017 10:30 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey School Board met on Monday night for their monthly meeting. In the meeting, the board opted to not conveine into executive session, and voted to hire two elementary teachers and two middle school teachers, and approved extra duty and coaching assignments for the upcoming school year.

The board also approved funraisers for several athletic orginizations and the FFA, and the board also declared seven shotguns as surplus.

All other items in the meeting were approved, including the final leter of resignation for Chad Williams, the former board member. THe Dewey Board of Education meets the first Monday of every month.