Posted: Jun 05, 2017 10:39 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2017 10:39 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council met for their bi-weekly meeting on Monday night. The council nominated, voted, and appointed for Kay Bales to become the new Vice Mayor.

The council also approved an amendment to the current budget, shifting some funds from Police Fines Tech Support to Equipment. City Manager Kevin Trease explained that this was due to equipping a new patrol car.

During the final comments portion, Councilman Wayne Sell wanted to make note that Trease has been doing a good job, and that the city was being managed as well as it could be. He said that he didn't want anything to be misinterpreted from recent news stories. Several citizens also added on that they believed that Trease has gone "above and beyond" for the city.

All other items were approved.