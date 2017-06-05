Posted: Jun 05, 2017 10:44 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2017 10:44 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Public Works Authority met after the Dewey City Council meeting on Monday night. The authority approved to allow City Manager Kevin Trease and staff to initiate the bidding process of lease purchasing a new sanitation truck.

THe authority also approved an amendment to the current budget that transfers funds from Travel And Training and Lease, to Salaries Wages and Health Insurance. Trease told the authority that he would be bringing the new budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018 next meeting.

Trease also wanted to inform the authority that the foundation of the old water tower is being torn out, making way for the new police facility.

All other items were approved.