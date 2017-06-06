Posted: Jun 06, 2017 5:39 AMUpdated: Jun 06, 2017 5:39 AM

Bill Lynch

The meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners was split Monday, as the Commissioners received the formal recommendation from the Courthouse Building Review Committee at 1pm following their regularly scheduled meeting at 10. During the morning portion of the meeting the Commissioners opened and accepted bids for road oil, asphalt, and oil, lubricants, and antifreeze. The Commissioners also approved the renewal contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture APHIS Wildlife Services. George Upchurch with the USDA spent several minutes discussing the damage wild hogs have had in Osage County, especially for wheat and soybean farmers. Upchurch added that on one property alone they pulled 89 animals last month.

The Commissioners took a short recess to reconvene in the Courtroom at 1pm to receive the formal presentation and recommendation from the Courthouse Building Review Committee. Committee Co-Chair Mike Tolson provided an abbreviated version of the Committee’s findings and presentation which was presented to the public during a series of public meetings in April and May. Tolson informed the commissioners that the public nearly unanimously agreed with the Committee regarding which of the three available options should move forward to public vote. The options proved where the remodel and refurbishing of the existing courthouse and renovating the Kennedy Building in Pawhuska, the remodel and refurbishing of the existing courthouse and the building of a new addition or extension onto the courthouse, or none of the above. The proposed renovation and building of the new addition would cost tax payers $17.8 million dollars if approved, but is also the most viable option in order to save the existing courthouse. The Commissioners accepted the recommended proposal from the Committee and will work with the District Attorney’s Office to turn the recommendation into ballot terminology.