Ben Nicholas

A man was arrested in Dewey on multiple charges. Jose Anaya was taken in on Sunday for resisting and interfering with police, obstructing an officer, paraphernalia, destroying evidence, smuggling contraband into prison, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

According to an affidavit, Anaya was in a trailer park where he wasn't allowed, when the manager of the park saw him smoking meth, and scared him off to a local park. Police were called, and followed Anaya to the park where they made contact with him. As the officer was questioning him, Anaya kept reaching for his pocket, and the officer continuously advised to keep his hands he could see them.

This continued, so the officer began to place him under arrest for obstruction. The officer patted him down, but Anaya had a broken hip, so he couldn't spread his feet apart. The officer asked several more times if he had anything illegal on him, and eventually Anaya shook his pants and a glass smoking pipe fell out. Anaya then stepped on the pipe, breaking it.

When he arrived at the Washington County Correctional Facility, Anaya was asked once again if he had anything on him, and he pulled out a white substance, consistent with methamphetamine. Anaya stated that he had it in his butt.

Anaya's next court date is scheduled for July 7. Bond was set at $5,000.