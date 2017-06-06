Posted: Jun 06, 2017 12:59 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2017 12:59 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Public Service Company of Oklaoma says someone is trying to run a scam on its customers and you shouldn't fall for it. Corporate Communications Spokesman Stan Whiteford says the scam starts with a spoofed phone call.

Whiteford says don't fall for it. First hang up. Then get a copy of your PSO bill and call the number on the bill to report it.

PSO never asks a customer to buy a prepaid card and phone in the number. If someone is asking for personal or account information, beware, it could be an impostor.