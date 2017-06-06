News


Posted: Jun 06, 2017 12:59 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2017 12:59 PM

PSO Warns Customers of Scams

Charlie Taraboletti

Public Service Company of Oklaoma says someone is trying to run a scam on its customers and you shouldn't fall for it.  Corporate Communications Spokesman Stan Whiteford says the scam starts with a spoofed phone call.

Whiteford says don't fall for it.  First hang up.  Then get a copy of your PSO bill and call the number on the bill to report it. 

PSO never asks a customer to buy a prepaid card and phone in the number.  If someone is asking for personal or account information, beware, it could be an impostor.


