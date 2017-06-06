Posted: Jun 06, 2017 1:09 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2017 2:08 PM

Max Gross

An Ocheleta man appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday. Justin C. Hughes is facing a charge Domestic Abuse in the Presence of a Minor child.

According to an affidavit, Hughes had been fighting with his wife for several days when things turned physical. Hughes allegedly took his wife’s debit card and car keys in a forceful manner. An officer reported red markings on Hughes’ wife’s neck and right elbow as well as a swollen knee.

The next court date for Hughes is set for June 21 with bond set at $1,500 with a condition of no contact with the victim or the minors involved in the case.