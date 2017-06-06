Posted: Jun 06, 2017 2:10 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2017 2:10 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man is in the Washington County Correctional Facility on one charge. Sterling Gay is charged with harboring a fugitive.

According to an affidavit, officers were attempting to make contact with Michael Lowe for the service of warrants. While observing him, they saw Gay go into the residence, and bring in grocery bags. Gay was placed under arrest, however, told officers multiple times that Lowe was not at the residence.

Bond was set at $20,000.