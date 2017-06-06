Posted: Jun 06, 2017 2:43 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2017 2:43 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man has been apprehended on a warrant. Michael Lowe was in the Washington County Court on Monday.

According to an affidavit, Lowe has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the same affidavit, police started an investigation on May 19, where they met with a victim at Jane Phillips Emergency Room who says that he was attacked by Lowe. The victim says that he was shot three times with what he believed was a BB gun, before Lowe attacked him with a knife. The victim says he had to jump a chain-link fence to get away.

Lowe has several bonds set, including a $150,000 bond.