Posted: Jun 06, 2017 3:55 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2017 3:55 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Pawhuska man is in the Washington County Court after an indecent. Larry Kinsey was taken in on Saturday morning for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and actual physical control.

Police observed Kinsey passed out in the drivers seat of a vehicle with the key in the ignition. Officers woke him up, and asked for his license, when they noticed a blue baggie with a white substance inside. Kinsey stated that it was meth.

Kinsey could not perform several portions of tests administered by the officers, and refused to allow a blood test be preformed. Bond was set at $10,000. Kinsey's next court date is set for July 7.