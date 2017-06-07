Posted: Jun 07, 2017 7:27 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2017 7:27 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Owasso investigators are now trying to determine what caused a fire that damaged the outside wall of an apartment complex building early Wednesday morning.

The News on 6 is reporting Owasso Fire Marshal Johnny Peterson got the call just before 12:30 at the Brookwood Apartments in the 1300 block of Ash Place, which is just north of 86th Street North.

They arrived to find smoke pouring from the back of the building. Peterson reportedly said the fire apparently started in the awning near a second floor balcony and was quickly put out.

Firefighters cut utilities to the building.

Reportedly, everyone who lived in the building was evacuated and given hotel vouchers for the rest of the night.

According Fire officials reports, no one was injured in the fire.