Posted: Jun 07, 2017 10:11 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2017 10:11 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

City of Bartlesville crews will start testing fire hydrants in a new section of town on Friday. Work is set to start in the area bounded by the Caney River east to U. S. 75 and from Price Road to the WalMart Distribution Center. Once that section is complete work will move the section from State Highway 123 west to U. S. 60 to Hazelette Lane including the Airport, Osage Meadows, and Circle Mountain.

Crews will work on the hydrants between the hours of 7 and 3 until the area is complete. This word of caution. The process can dislodge deposits on the pipes and cause discoloration of water. Please use caution wile laundering clothes.

