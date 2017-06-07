Posted: Jun 07, 2017 11:50 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2017 11:50 AM

Bill Lynch

The Osage Ballet will be the recipient of a benefit fundraiser hosted by the Skiatook Arts Center June 12 – 30, Osage News reports. The exhibit will feature artwork from across the Country including prominent Native American artist. Several of the artist participating in the exhibit include Carolyn Mock, Ed Smith,Loren Pahsetopah, W. Begay, Cha’ Tullis, and Daniel Ramirez.

A Reception for the exhibit will be June 13, from 6 – 8pm at the Skiatook Arts Center located at 705 W. Rogers Blvd. “The Osage Ballet’s annual fundraiser enables the continued sharing of the story of the Osage people through the artistic medium of ballet in the tradition of the late prima ballerina Maria Tallchief, who was Osage, and her sister, ballerina Marjorie Tallchief,” according to a press release.

The Osage Ballet has performed the ballet “Wahzhazhe: An Osage Ballet” several time since its inception in 2012. Wahzhazhe has been performed at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, the Smithsonian Institute’s National Museum of the American Indian, the Coleman Theater in Miami, Oklahoma, the Lensic Theater in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and at the International Festival of Families in Philadelphia during Pope Francis' visit to the United States in 2015.

The fundraiser will raise money for the Ballet's next and future performances. Wahzhazhe will next be performed at the Leach Theater on September 8 at 7:30pm in Rolla, Missouri.

The Leach Theater is located at 400 W. 10th Street, 103 Castleman Hall. For tickets, contact the box office at (573) 341-4219 or leach@mst.edu.