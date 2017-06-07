Posted: Jun 07, 2017 12:53 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2017 12:55 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington Park Mall is on the market. Bartlesville's shopping center is now up for sale for more than $13 million. According to Realtor Eric Wohl from Hanley Investment Group, the decision came around early April.



Wohl says that he has had several parties that have been interested in purchasing the property. “People are looking at it from all different aspects. I think most people are looking to keep it as a mall, but it depends, people have their own ideas and it depends on their own ideas and what kinds of tenants they want to bring in and how much money they want to spend.”



Wohl says that they have the property on the market, and they plan to do a call for offers on June 15.



The Washington Park Mall has seen several stores close recently, including Garfield's Restaurant, Candy Craze, and the corner-store Sears. Currently, Rue 21 is in the process of closing it's doors as well. Dunham's Sports has announced that it will open their doors in the location where Sears was sometime in early 2018.