Posted: Jun 07, 2017 1:08 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2017 1:09 PM

Ben Nicholas

Another round of closings of K-Mart stores have been announced, but the Bartlesville location escapes again. 46 more stores have been announced to close in this round, including the Tulsa store. However, Bartlesville has not been one of the 180 combined Sears and K-Mart stores to shut it's doors in 2017.

The company's store total moves down to about 1,200, which is a stark contrast from 2,073 just five years prior.