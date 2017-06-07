Posted: Jun 07, 2017 1:26 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2017 5:14 PM

Ben Nicholas

Story by Fox Sport's Zack Pierce @zackpierce821

Coverage on KPGM AM 1500 and FM 99.1

Bob Stoops, the longtime Oklahoma head coach who led the Sooners to an undefeated season and national championship in 2000, is retiring effective immediately, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley will take over, according to NewsOK.com’s Berry Tramel, who first reported the news.

In just his second season in Norman, Stoops brought Oklahoma back to glory, going 13-0 and winning the 2001 Orange Bowl over Florida State to clinch the school’s first national championship since 1985. The Sooners never returned to such heights in the years since, though, despite nine more Big 12 titles and 13 more seasons of 10-plus wins. They lost the 2009 BCS National Championship Game to Florida.

Stoops plans to inform his team Wednesday, Tramel reported.

Why the sudden move from Stoops? Sources told FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman that Stoops has just had enough.