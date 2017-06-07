Posted: Jun 07, 2017 2:05 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2017 3:45 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is the Washington County Correctional facility. Kaleb Allen Rodriguez is facing multiple charges including possession of methamphetamines and trying to smuggle contraband into prison.

According to affidavit, an officer stopped Rodriguez who was walking on Adams Boulevard because he believed Rodriguez had an active warrant. After confirming Rodriguez had active warrants the officer searched him and found nothing on his person. However, upon being searched at the detention center an officer two small baggies containing methamphetamine in Rodriguez’s mouth and another one in his sock.

Rodriguez’s next court date is set for June 16 with bond set at $2,500.