Posted: Jun 07, 2017 2:15 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2017 3:45 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman appeared before a judge today at the Washington County Courthouse. Kimberly Hadley was charged and pled guilty to a domestic assault charge stemming from an incident on June 6.

According to affidavit, Hadley got into a dispute with her uncle over the ownership of multiple wooden tables. Hadley close-fist punched her uncle and attempted to choke him. Hadley later admitted to an officer that she was the aggressor in the situation.

Hadley’s next court date is set for June 12 with bond set at $500 with a condition of no contact with the victim.