Posted: Jun 07, 2017 2:58 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2017 2:58 PM

Ben Nicholas

Governor Mary Fallin has announced a survey about health care needs among Oklahoma veterans. The “Take 10 Survey,” will be conducted by the Oklahoma Veterans Pilot Program, and is an effort to identify the most pressing health care needs among veterans, as well as getting information to assist in creating a new system of health care for Oklahoma veterans.



The Oklahoma Veterans Pilot Program asks all veterans, military retirees, active Guard and reservists, and active-duty military to go to the pilot program website and take 10 minutes to fill out the “Take 10 Survey.” The website is www.okvetshealth.com.



The survey will be available and active for six weeks, from now to August 1. The University of Central Oklahoma will then analyze the data, and it will be used by the Joint Task Force of the Oklahoma Veterans Pilot Program to finalize a comprehensive transitional system of care designed to deliver accessible quality health care to veterans statewide. This system will be recommended in November to the governor, state legislative leadership, and members of the Oklahoma congressional delegation.