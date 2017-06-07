Posted: Jun 07, 2017 3:01 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2017 3:01 PM

Ben Nicholas

Governor Mary Fallin has signed the remaining criminal justice reform bill that was the result of recommendations from her Oklahoma Justice Reform Task Force, saying it was disappointing other proposed measures that would have had more of a direct impact on Oklahoma’s over-capacity prison population stalled in the House of Representatives.



Those measures addressed the governor's criminal justice reform task force report that said without reform, Oklahoma is on pace to add 7,218 inmates over the next 10 years, That would require three new prisons and cost the state an additional $1.9 billion in capital expenditures and operating costs.



Fallin last year established the task force, which developed data-driven policy recommendations to improve public safety, control corrections spending and improve recidivism rates for consideration during this year’s legislative session, which adjourned May 26.



The task force recommended 12 bills. Three received legislative approval.



Fallin signed Senate Bill 603, which requires all offenders receive a validated risk and needs assessment that will guide providers to programs available to offenders, and mandates the Department of Corrections to create an individualized case plan for each offender.



The governor earlier signed SB 604 and House Bill 2284. SB 604 provides training for law enforcement relating to domestic violence victim safety at the pretrial stage. HB 2284 provides training for public defenders, district attorneys and judges; training is to include substance abuse, behavioral health, and impact and dynamics of domestic violence.

