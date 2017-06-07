Posted: Jun 07, 2017 3:04 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2017 3:04 PM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has filed two felony counts of securities fraud on Robert Eugene Tucker.



Tucker is currently serving a suspended sentence after pleading guilty in 2016 to practices similar to the charges filed today by the attorney general’s office.



An investigation into the allegations was opened after a complaint was referred to the Attorney General’s Office by the Oklahoma Department of Securities, alleging a Tulsa resident attempted to invest in Tucker’s company, Corporate eXchange International.



During the investigation, agents with the Consumer Protection Unit determined Tucker targeted a victim and sold a six-month note for $15,000, promising a return of $17,107.19. When the note was due, the victim made several attempts to contact Tucker, who gave multiple excuses as to why he could not pay. Eventually, all attempts to contact Tucker were unsuccessful.



According to court documents and records with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Tucker has a history of similar charges dating back to 1995, when he was first convicted for obtaining money by false pretenses. In 2011, Tucker also entered into a Consent Judgment with the Oklahoma Department of Securities, which permanently enjoined him from the sale of securities in the state.



Tucker is currently serving a 10-year suspended sentence for charges filed by the Attorney General’s Office in 2014. He pleaded guilty to two counts of willful violation of a district court order issued under the Oklahoma Uniform Securities Act and two counts of fraud under Oklahoma’s securities laws. He was also ordered to pay $37,500 in restitution to victims and perform 500 hours of community service hours.



If convicted, Tucker faces prison time and fines.