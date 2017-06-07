Posted: Jun 07, 2017 5:14 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2017 6:45 PM

Ben Nicholas

A fatality collisson occured this afternoon on Highway 60 just East of Yochums and the Hogshooter Bridge. This accident was a head-on collission, with vehicle fire.

Life Flight has flown in from Tulsa, and taken the other victim.

According to one of our listeners, there is heavy traffic as both sides are blocked due to the accident. Cars are now being re-routed to 4015 Road toget to Nowata.

Bartlesville Police have said that the road is officially closed, however, it is for an indefinite amount of time. Washington County Emergency Management says that light towers have been called in for the scene, indicated workwill continue into the night.

Avoid this area.