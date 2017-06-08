Posted: Jun 08, 2017 3:15 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2017 3:15 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A motorcyclist is dead as a result of an accident four miles east of Bartlesville on U. S. 60. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol repots 26 year-old Kimberly Deatherage was westbound on 60 at about 5:23 Wednesday afternoon when her vehicle crossed the center line and hit a motorcyle driven by 44 year-old Robert Corle of Nowata. Both vehicles caught fire. The motorcycle ended up about 93 feet west of and 20 feet south of the roadway in the ditch. Corle died at the scene. Life-Flight flew Deatherage to Tulsa's St. Francis Hospital where she was treated and released.