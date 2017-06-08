Posted: Jun 08, 2017 3:18 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2017 3:18 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A jurisdiction dispute about who can prosecute two brothers accused of killing an Oklahoma rancher has delayed their trial.

The Tulsa World reports that the Osage County prosecutors' case against Jeremy and Tyler Reece was dismissed again on Friday because the U.S. Attorney still has jurisdiction in the case.

However, the U.S. Attorney's office decided not to try the case in 2016.

The brothers have been charged in the 2015 kidnapping and fatal shooting of 46-year-old Rick Holt.

They may go to tribal court because Holt's body was discovered on Osage Tribal land and because the brothers are members of the Muskogee (Creek) Nation.

But they might not receive additional jail time because the maximum sentence for murder in tribal court is one year, and they'd likely receive credit for the two years they've already served.