Posted: Jun 08, 2017 6:35 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2017 6:35 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Archetect, Frank Lloyd Wright would turn 150 years old today. Bartlesville's Price Tower is observing the event. The Tower opened a Frank Lloyd Wright exhibit in its gallery last week and Education and Outreach Specialist Price Connors says docents will be presenting tours of the building in honor of Wright's birthday.



There is a special price for the tour. A dollar-fifty a penny for each year since Wright's birth. Connors recommends that you call ahead for tour reservations. Call the Price Tower at 918-336-4949.



Tours are free to Price Tower members.