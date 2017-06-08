Posted: Jun 08, 2017 6:39 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2017 6:39 AM

The 33rd annual OK Mozart Music Festival kicks off Thursday with a variety of concert styles - classical, country, pop, jazz, chamber and inspirational.

The nine-day festival kicks off Thursday evening with opening ceremonies. Publicity Director, Susan Albert says the opening takes on a street-party flavor along Silas Street - between the Bartlesville Community Center and the Price tower.



Festival headliners include Michael Martin Murphey with the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra; Wilson Phillips; Chris Mann with the BSO; the Tulsa Symphony premiering Muscogee Hymn Suite; Miró Quartet; Brightmusic's Trio Solari, premiering Homage to Haydn; the Burchfield Brothers; and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame's Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra. The festival wraps up Friday of next week with the always popular Woolaroc Outdoor Concert featuring the Tulsa Symphony performing Disney classic theme songs.