Posted: Jun 08, 2017 12:52 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2017 12:52 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville Public Schools will be holding an auction for the old buses and vehicles that have been declared surplus. The auction will be the morning of Friday, June 16 at 10:00 at the parking lot of Madison Middle School. The 15 running buses, a Ford Ranger pickup truck, and a Ford Taurus sedan, and the old stage used at graduations will be auctioned at that location. The auction will then move to the north bus lot to continue selling the three buses that are non-driveable.



The buses have all been replaced with newer, fuel efficient models which require less maintenance, as well as two activity buses for athletic and activity events.

