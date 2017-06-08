Posted: Jun 08, 2017 3:17 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2017 3:17 PM

Ben Nicholas

Two Tulsa area men were taken into custody last weekend. Eric Robinson is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a synthetic narcotic. Ashley Yocum was taken in for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspicion, and failure to stop at a stop sign.



According to an affidavit, police witnessed Yocum reaching to put on his seat belt and holding it as if he was wearing it, then drive past a stop sign without stopping. Police pulled the vehicle over and identified Yocum as the driver and Robinson as the passenger. Yocum had been flagged with a suspended license, and was arrested.



A K-9 was called in for assistance, who alerted for narcotics. A black bag with about four grams of crystal meth was found. Robinson was detained then, and he claimed to know nothing of the methamphetamine. On the way to the Washington County Correctional Facility, Robinson stated that he had drugs in his sock. Officers found another bag containing a gram of meth, and four yellow pills.



Both of their next court dates have been scheduled for July 7. Bond was set at $15,000 each.