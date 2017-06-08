Posted: Jun 08, 2017 3:29 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2017 3:29 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man was arrested burglary. Dustin West was charged with possession of stolen property and burglary with no forced entry.



According to an affidavit, police made contact with a victim who witnessed several individuals fleeing from her property. Another witness was found and positively identified West as one inside the residence. He was found with several of the stolen items in his possession.



West had been previously charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of stolen property. Bond was set at $10,000. His next court date is scheduled for July 28.