Posted: Jun 09, 2017 3:18 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2017 3:18 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Soliciting prostitution charges and an arrest Thursday night are the result of Bartlesville police investigation. Captain Jay Hastings says police arrested 52 year-old Meli Zhao for engaging in or soliciting prostitution and massage without a license. Zhao was arrested at the Panda Massage at 3929 SE Frank Phillips Blvd.

Bartlesville Detectives have been working on the investitagion for a few months after receiving complaints. Detectives worked with another agency which was able to send in an undercover officer for a massage. At the point where the Officer was solicited to pay for sex Detectives came into the business and made the arrest.

A log book was seized along with business records of previous transactions. Panda Massage has been advertising on social media websites like “Back Page” and other adult sites. The investigation is continuing. Hastings says reports will be forwarded to the District Attorney as well as the city codes enforcement department concerning the business license.

Law Enforcement agencies are constantly working these type of businesses in the larger cities and the businesses have begun to open up in smaller rural communities. Hastings says the Bartlesville Police Department will continue to monitor this type of illegal activity making sure it does not occur in our community.