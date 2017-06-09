Posted: Jun 09, 2017 2:42 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2017 2:43 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey made an appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday. Carlos Perales is facing charges for marijuana possession and carrying a concealed weapon for incident that occurred earlier this week.

According to affidavit, an officer found four men asleep in a parked car in front of Casey’s General Store on Adams Boulevard. Perales was one of the four men in the vehicle and upon being searched the officer found two plastic baggies containing marijuana as well as a semi-automatic pistol.

The next court date for Perales will be June 15 and bond is set at $2,000.