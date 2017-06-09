Posted: Jun 09, 2017 3:19 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2017 3:44 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Health Department is joining the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in celebrating National Men’s Health Week, June 12-18. A goal of this week-long observance is to encourage men to take steps toward improving their physical and mental health.



Men are urged to schedule an annual check-up, be active, eat healthy, and pay attention to their mental health. Good mental health is important to help cope with stress and avoid unhealthy behaviors like substance abuse. A healthy diet and regular physical activity promote good mental health.



According to the Oklahoma Health Improvement Plan, mental health and substance abuse issues are among the most pressing concerns facing our state today. The latest health rankings place Oklahoma as 49th in the nation for mental illness among adults.



In observance of Men’s Health Week, the Washington County Health Department encourages the community to wear blue on Friday, June 16th. Additionally, the Washington County Health Department offers men’s wellness checks every Wednesday and Thursday to men without vasectomies. Call the Washington County Health Department at 918-335-3005 for appointments or more information.



OSDH has created a men’s and women’s health tool box which features reliable, useful online resources located here. For additional resources on men’s health, visit here. For information about men’s reproductive health and supporting healthy birth outcomes see Prescription for a Healthy Future here.