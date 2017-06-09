Posted: Jun 09, 2017 3:22 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2017 3:22 PM

Ben Nicholas

Governor Mary Fallin has signed the remaining two bills awaiting action, marking the end of the 2017 legislative session.



The governor has 15 days after legislators adjourn to act on bills sent to her for consideration. Legislators this year adjourned May 26, which put the governor’s deadline at June 10.



In all, the governor received 410 measures for consideration during this year’s session. She signed 393 and vetoed 17.



In total: