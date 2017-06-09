News
State of Oklahoma
Posted: Jun 09, 2017 3:22 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2017 3:22 PM
Governor Fallin Closes Legislative Session
Ben Nicholas
Governor Mary Fallin has signed the remaining two bills awaiting action, marking the end of the 2017 legislative session.
The governor has 15 days after legislators adjourn to act on bills sent to her for consideration. Legislators this year adjourned May 26, which put the governor’s deadline at June 10.
In all, the governor received 410 measures for consideration during this year’s session. She signed 393 and vetoed 17.
In total:
- House bills received 203
- House bills signed 196
- House bills vetoed 7
- Senate bills received 207
- Senate bills signed 197
-
Senate bills vetoed 10
