Posted: Jun 09, 2017 3:58 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2017 4:05 PM

Max Gross

The Doenges Ford Indians continued play in Branson, Missouri for their first tournament of the season today. After splitting their first two games yesterday, Anthony Towers’ club had the same results today.

In game one the Indians fell to Willard 10-0 in a run rule shortened contest.

The team was able to rebound in the second game of the day winning a back and forth affair with Carl Junction. A five-run fifth inning propelled Bartlesville to an 11-10 victory. Brennan Longacre led the offensive charge going 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBI’s and adding three runs scored as well.