Posted: Jun 12, 2017

The Nowata County Board of County Commissioners regularly scheduled meeting has been postponed. The decision to postpone is due to a lack of quorum. Chairman Bud Frost was the only commissioner present for the originally scheduled meeting.

The Commissioners will instead meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.