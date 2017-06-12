Posted: Jun 12, 2017 10:22 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2017 10:35 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Commissioners met for their weekly meeting on Monday morning in the Commissioners' Meeting Room. Among items discussed, the commissioners herd several presentations regarding both financial planning tools and an agreement between the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry Wildlife Services.

During the Commissioners' Report, Commissioner Mitch Antle and Commissioner Mike Bouvier both announced that they were planning to attend several meetings. Commissioner Mike Dunlap said that blacktopping was done on the Matoka Bridge, and it could be opened soon.

At the end of the report, the commissioners discussed that Washington County will be the only county to not recieve tax money from sites like Amazon because of how some taxes are set up. The commissioners noted that they were going to look further into this.

All other items in the meeting were approved, and all reciepts were recieved. The Washington County Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9:30.